NBA to open training center in Mexico

LOS ANGELES, United States, Dec 8 – The National Basketball Association is opening an elite training center in Mexico City for men and women players from around Latin America, the league said Thursday.

In a joint announcement with the Mexican Basketball Federation and Mexico’s Commission for Physical Culture and Sport, the NBA said NBA Academy Latin America, the league’s seventh elite training center worldwide, would open in the coming months.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City before tip-off of the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets, part of the NBA Mexico City Games 2017.

The NBA, CONADE and the Mexican Basketball Federation will conduct scouting programs across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America to identify the inaugural pool of elite prospects ages 14-17 who will receive scholarships and training at academy, Silver said.

“Basketball continues to flourish across Latin America and this new NBA Academy in Mexico City will be the one place where elite youth can train and compete together,” said Silver. “We look forward to developing top Latin American players in a structured and meaningful way in partnership with CONADE and the Mexican Basketball Federation.”