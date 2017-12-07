South Sudanese youngster relishing KPL opportunity

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Just like the famous Lupita Nyong’o’s quote “No matter where you are from your dreams are valid.” Only Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom star David Majak can attest to that powerful quote as the South Sudanese relishes his joy of playing in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season.

Majak, 18, who starred at the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Valley Region after inspiring his Kapenguria Heroes team to the national finals, has landed a four-year contract from KPL side Kakamega Homeboyz.

Though his dream is to play for Kenya’s most successful club Gor Mahia, Majak, who comes from Kakuma in Turkana County, says he is contented to sign for Homeboyz and is looking forward to make his debut for the western based side on Jamhuri Day (December 12) when the club faces AFC Leopards in a friendly match at the Bukhungu Stadium.

“I feel grateful to join Kakamega Homeboyz because my dream was to play in the Kenyan Premier League. It is in the KPL where you will have a chance of showcasing your talent and who knows… someone might scout you to play in Europe,” Majak told Capital Sport.

“I am now getting used to training with a top flight club though it is not easy because you can’t compare with the one we used to do with our team, but I am adjusting well and look forward to proving to the ones who gave me a chance when we play AFC Leopards on Tuesday next week,” the lanky striker said.

Confirming the move, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula says they went for the signatures of Majak and his team-mate Fredrick Krop after watching the duo explore their talent in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament, which suit the club’s policy of signing young players with the aim of developing and nurturing them.

“The two players have joined us after scouting them in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament. Each one of them (Majak and Krop) have signed a four-year contract. We hope to develop them to become top players especially Majak who is very talented and since he is still in school we will find a nearby school for him,” Shimanyula declared.

Majak, a student at Chewoyet Boys High School is heading to Form Four next year and Kapenguria Heroes Team Manager Kenneth Mnangat confirmed that the deal from Homeboyz also includes a scholarship for the player to join Kakamega High School.

“Majak and Krop have landed contracts with Kakamega Homeboyz so they will be plying their trade with KPL next season. They have signed a four-year deal each. Majak is also a student and he will be transferred to Kakamega High School to be able to play and study,” Mnangat revealed.

Head coach Mike Mururi told Capital Sport, the duo are responding well in training and they are monitoring them to identify where to hone their skills ahead of the new season where Homeboyz open their 2018 campaign with the winner of the play-off between Thika United and Ushuru FC.

“The two boys are here with us and they are training. We will see what they have in store for us. We will try them in our friendly against AFC Leopards on Tuesday,” Mururi said.

Though they have officially joined Homeboyz, Majak and Krop will be highly looked upon by the Kapenguria Heroes technical bench to inspire them to victory in the National Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final slated for March, 2018 in Nairobi.

Majak, fondly referred as ‘Carzola’ by his team-mates, was the star-attraction at the final of the Rift Valley Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom hosted at the Narok Stadium where he was named the Most Valuable player and top scorer with seven goals.

“I have confidence that we will win the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament and head to London to meet Victor Wanyama at Tottenham Hotspur… who knows I might be scouted there,” Majak, who started his career as a goal keeper before transiting to a striker, said.

Homeboyz, who were promoted back to the top flight football last season, are strengthening their squad ahead of the 2018 campaign with a target of improving their impressive fifth place finish this season.