MP tables Motion to create athletes’ support fund

Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Shares
World 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi follows proceedings during the Kenyan trials for the IAAF World Athletics Championships to be held in London in August. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – A Member of Parliament has petitioned the government seeking the creation of a fund to support former athletes who are languishing in villages and in foreign capitals after suffering several ailments and injuries because of their engagement in sports.

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut in his Private Member’s Motion says the proposed Athletics Endowment and Remuneration Fund would give a befitting treatment to the sportsmen and women who have done the country proud.

“Many of the sportspersons often retire into abject poverty due to among others or lack of support and poor financial and personal management skills.”

Related Content

Sumgong, Cheruiyot to clash at Lisbon Half Marathon
Hirani eyes top spot next season
Team Kenya returns to manic joy, chaos

“Cognisant of the fact that establishment of a fund could among other things provide supportive means of sports persons upon retirement,” he said.

The Motion also seeks to urge athletes to make wise investments while they are still active.

He said he was deeply concerned that despite bringing glory and acknowledgement to the country over the years, there has been minimal short-term recognition and rewards from the government for athletes.

“Most sportsmen and women participate as national representatives in local and international stages while still very young, inexperienced and with little income.” Chepkut stated.

Shares
Popular
Libya hold Harambee Stars to frustrating draw
Posted on by Timothy Olobulu
Atletico crash out, Chelsea sink to second place
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Bayern gain revenge, but PSG win group
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Lukaku, Rashford send Man United into last 16
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
SOYA receives Sh2.5mn boost for 2017 edition
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
Recent
Shenhua face tough Asian Champions League
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
MP tables Motion to create athletes’ support fund
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Chelsea don’t fear Euro superpowers – Conte
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Real deal Ronaldo set for fifth Ballon d’Or
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Roma coach delight at proving doubters wrong
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE