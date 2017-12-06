Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom heads to Kisii for Nyanza finals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – The finals for the Nyanza Region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament will be played this weekend at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Eight teams will take part with the winners progressing to the national final expected to take place in match, 2018 in Nairobi.

This is the third regional final in a tournament which aims at scouting for talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propelling gifted players to the national team.

Over 380 games were played across Nyanza region with 265 teams taking part in the competition that kicked off with group stages on October 14 and 15 in Nyanza West.

“We have already been to Narok and Embu for the Rift Valley and Eastern finals and it has been an eye opening journey for us. Not only are we seeing top notch talent on display but football fans are also coming out in huge numbers to support their teams,” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa said.

Two players from Rift Valley region champions, Kapenguria Heroes have already been called up to join a Kenyan Premier League side with David Majak who was the top scorer in Narok and Fredrick Krop have both signed for Kakamega Homeboyz ahead of the 2018 season.

“Nyanza is one of the regions with incredible football talent so we expect to see some amazing action on the ground as we continue to scout for skilled players to draft into the national team,” Mwendwa noted

The boys semi-finals will see Awendo Academy from Migori play Nyamira’s Super Eagles while Ombek Red Devils from Rachuonyo will take on Manyatta from Kisumu.

In the girls semi-finals Gucha’s Omobera Girls will play Plateau Queens from Nyando with Ekenyoro from Nyamira facing Migori’s Ugari Starlets.

The winning teams from Sunday’s final will each receive a cash reward of Sh200, 000.

“So far we have seen some wonderful football talent across the country. Already, the Rift region has produced Kapenguria Heroes and Tar Tar girls for the national grand finale,” Director -Consumer Business, Safaricom, said.

“Mwingi Junior Academy and Ngakaa Talent Center have also emerged from the hotly contested Eastern regional finals. We wish all the boys and girls the very best as they prepare to contest for Nyanza region supremacy,” she added.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1mn each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018.

Safaricom has invested Sh100mn towards the program which includes Sh10mn worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.