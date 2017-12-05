Zanzibar diminish Rwanda semis hopes

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 5- Antoine Hey paid the ultimate price for changing his entire squad as Rwanda lost their second consecutive CECAFA Senior Challenge match going down 3-1 to Zanzibar at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Tuesday afternoon.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana’s goal two minutes after the restart had cancelled out Mudathir Yahya’s first half goal for Zanzibar, but a defensive lapse saw Issa Juma score the second six minutes later while Khamis Suleiman struck the winner with four minutes left.

Yahya opened the scoring for the Zanzibaris who were playing their first match of the tournament, heading into the net a cross from Abdallah Salum Kheri in the 33rd minute with keeper Yves Kimenyi well beaten.

Before the goal, it was a balanced affair with each team going up in attack. Rwanda had come close in the 25th minute when Innocent Nhsuti connected Hakizimana’s freekick at the edge of the box but it hit the upright, though the ref whistled for offside.

Three minutes before his goal, Yahya had tried his luck from distance after wriggling past his marker and finding shooting space but the effort was way over.

A minute to the break, Hakizimana who was trusted with set pieces had one from a decent scoring range, but he sent it straight to the keeper.