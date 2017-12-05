India dismiss Sri Lanka for 373 on another hazy morning

Shares

NEW DELHI, India, Dec 5 – India on Tuesday dismissed Sri Lanka for 373 on another hazy day in the pollution-tainted third Test as cricket authorities said they would rethink using New Delhi during the smog season.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal became the last man out early on the fourth day.

Chandimal, who resumed his side’s first innings in hazardous-level smog, with Lakshan Sandakan fell to paceman Ishant Sharma as the visitors conceded a first innings lead of 163.

Ishant Sharma and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin each took three wickets for India. A 181-run fourth-wicket stand between Chandimal and Angelo Mathews, who scored 111, saved the Sri Lankan innings.

Many of the visiting players, who protested about Delhi’s bad air on Sunday wearing face masks to the field, had masks on during morning training at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. But play was not disrupted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has said though that New Delhi could be left off future venue schedules during the winter pollution season.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary told reporters late Monday that future venues will be reconsidered “in view of the situation which was encountered in the last two to three days.”

“The BCCI has been sensitive on the smog and fog matter over the years,” he added.

However reacting to media reports of Sri Lanka demanding an explanation for the venue, Choudhary said that if Sri Lankan Cricket had any doubts about Delhi as a venue then it “certainly didn’t convey it to him”.