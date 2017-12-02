Quins down Nakuru to pick first win of season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kenya Harlequin picked their first Kenya Cup win this season after thrashing Nakuru RFC 46-19 at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday as the league entered Match Day 2.

In other fixtures, Impala beat Mwamba 30-12, Nondies suffered their second loss after falling 21-29 to Homeboyz at the Jahmhuri Park.

At the Gusii Stadium, KCB handed debutants Kisii RFC a 33-6 beating while at the Kakamega Showground, Kabras Sugar humiliated Strathmore Leos 44-13.

It was the visitors who went ahead when Geoff Ominde grounded the ball, Henry Ayah converting for a 7-0 lead but Quins responded almost immediately, Ugandan international Ronald Musajja with the touchdown, Kevin Njugi’s conversion levelling matters.

Njugi converted further tries from the evergreen Tony Mutai and Dennis Muhanji in between Peter Misango’s unconverted effort, the hosts taking a healthy 26-7 lead into the break.

Nakuru were an energized side after the break, scoring two tries in quick succession through Monate Akuei and Moses Okendo,Martin Muita managing one conversion as they came to within seven points of Quins, 26-19 on the score with about half an hour to play.

They lost the momentum, Quins first sustaining pressure before starting a second half breakaway through Njugi’s penalty to make it 29-19.

Brian Beckham soon got himself on the scorers chart, landing an unconverted try before Lewis Olaka, back in action after a prolonged hiatus from the game grabbed himself a piece of the winning side’s pie, barging over with Njugi converting.

Misango’s brace at the death confirmed the 46-19 result for Quins, just what the doctor ordered after Tuesday morning’s narrow 41-39 loss to Menengai Cream Homeboyz while condemning the Wanyore to their first loss of the season, a reality check after last week’s 45-15 demolition of Kenya Cup debutants Resolution Kisii.

Collated Results

SportPesa Quins 46 Top Fry Nakuru 19

Resolution Kisii 6 KCB 33

Mwamba 12 Resolution Impala Saracens 30

Menengai Cream Homeboyz 29 Nondescripts 21

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-