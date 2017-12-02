Last minute lapse snatches win away from Shujaa against All Blacks

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – A last minute lapse saw Kenya miss out a chance to play in the Main Cup semis after narrowly losing 12-14 to the All Blacks of New Zealand in the quartet-finals at the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai on Saturday.

A fine first half display from Shujaa saw them lead 12-7 at the interval after turning tables that saw New Zealand sprint straight from kick-off for Dylan Collier to ground the converted try.

Eden Agero restored parity to bring Shujaa back into the game after he snatched the fifty-fifty ball to scores under the posts for Sammy Oliech to convert.

Oliech handed Shujaa the lead after receiving the ball from kick-off to ground under the post but they missed the conversion that came back to haunt them as that was those two points were the difference in the final whistle.

A brave second half defensive effort for Shujaa was eventually cut short just before full time, Andrew Knewstubb kicking over the Shujaa defense to touch down, the ensuing conversion giving New Zealand the lead, their victory confirmed after a Shujaa handling error at the death.

Up next is a fixture against Australia in the 5th place semifinal at 2.57pm EAT.