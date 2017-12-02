You are here:

De Gea stars as Utd beat Arsenal in thriller

David de Gea goes to ground early as Alexandre Lacazette attempts to go round him and shoot towards goal. Photo/Daily Mail

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – A Jesse Lingard double and David de Gea masterclass inspired Manchester United to a 3-1 win at Arsenal, though the victory was soured by Paul Pogba’s second-half red.

Antonio Valencia (3) and Lingard (11) got United off to the perfect start, but Arsenal were back in it early in the second half through Alexandre Lacazette (49).

Lingard restored United’s two-goal lead (63) before Pogba saw red for a stamp on Hector Bellerin, which means the France international will miss next Sunday’s derby with Manchester City – live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Arsenal failed to break down a resolute 10-man United late on, with De Gea producing 14 saves in total, a joint-record in the Premier League since records began in 2003-04.

The result also sees Arsenal’s perfect home record this season come to an end, while United put the pressure back on leaders City ahead of their match at home to West Ham on Sunday.

