Tusker part ways with head coach Nsimbe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- Failure to defend at least one of their twin titles from 2016 has caused George ‘best’ Nsimbe his job at Tusker FC with the 11-time Kenyan premier League champions reaching the decision to part ways with him after one season.

Tusker FC chairman Dan Aduda has confirmed that they are in the market to look for a new head coach with the rest of the technical bench remaining intact.

“We had a meeting after the final game of the season and we informed him that he will be free to venture into another challenge. To be honest it was the only sensible decision to make because the results were not good,” Aduda said.

Tusker finished sixth with 50 points, a massive 24 behind champions Gor Mahia.

Nsimbe’s goose seemed to have been cooked from early on when he was suspended following comments he made on having overage players in his squad, a reason he said made their performance inconsistent.

The comments did not go down well with a core of the players and he was asked by the management to step aside. He wasn’t in charge for the final seven games of the season, a clear sign that his days at the Ruaraka based club were numbered.

“We had targets as a club and he also came in with his own targets. Both were not met. This decision is purely because of performance,” Aduda further alluded.

He has also confirmed the club has already received several applications for the vacant post, with current assistant coach Francis Baraza who joined the club in January from Chemelil Sugar also said to be in line for the job.

“We just want a good coach. It doesn’t matter whether local or foreign but we will get the best. We need to get the club back on top,” the chairman added.

Nsimbe’s reign at the club didn’t have the best of starts. His tenure started with the club performing dismally in the CAF Champions League, losing to lowly Mauritian side AS Port Louis in the preliminary round.

With Tusker dumped out of continental football, he hoped to bounce back in the league but his start was equally disastrous, losing the first two ties against newly promoted Nzoia Sugar and Thika United.

Meanwhile, the club has already begun its rebuilding process with a whooping nine players released over performance based reasons. Moses Ndawula and Victor Ndinya, both signed in the beginning of the season lead the list.

Others are Clifford Alwanga, 2014 KPL player of the year Anthony Ndolo, George Mandela, Noah Wafula, Martin Kiiza, Danson Kago and Luis Tera Misiko have also been shown the door.

Aduda has also revealed they will be downscaling the squad to 23 in a bid to cut costs and also keep the team at a manageable size.

“This season we had a squad of 30 players because we had anticipated to go far in the Champions League and we needed a robust squad. But now since we will only be playing in local competitions and also the need to reduce the wage bill,” Aduda affirmed.

Immediate former Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru is said to be among the first names to land in Ruaraka but Aduda has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, stating he will have a full brief next week when he meets the technical bench and club CEO Charles Obiny.