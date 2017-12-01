Jolly Nkata shown the door at Bandari

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- Having failed to replicate his title winning spirit from Tusker FC at Bandari, the coastal Kenyan Premier League side has made the decision to relieve Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata and his assistant George Owoko off their duties.

Nkata arrived in Mombasa with a rich curriculum vitae having led Tusker to their first ever double in history, winning both the league title and the GOtv Shield.

However, despite a strong start that many thought would go on till the end of the season, Bandari faded off and finished the season 10th, way off the targets that Nkata had set for himself and those set by the club.

“It was the decision of the club taken after the season ended. I can’t say there is a heavy feeling in my heart and I enjoyed the short time I was there with the players and staff. I am not worried, I know I will get another team soon,” Nkata who was coaching his fourth club in Kenya said.

Nkata won just 12 of his 34 league matches in charge while his hunt for the GOtv Shield, a title the dockers won in 2015 ended in the quarter finals.

The Ugandan who previously worked with Muhoroni Youth and Nairobi City stars said he couldn’t perform well with Bandari because they didn’t have the right quality of players like he had at Tusker.

He has also insinuated that most of the new players were signed while he was away, some coming in injured.

“I wasn’t there when most of the players were signed. With that, you can’t do much as a coach. We also had very many injuries. Also, there were many young and inexperienced players at Bandari and you can’t compare that with Tusker,” the coach further alluded.

The team will now be handled by Ken Odhiambo who was one of Nkata’s assistants while the club continues its search for a new manager.