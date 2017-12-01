Boks humiliate Kenya in second Dubai 7s tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- The Kenya Sevens team are faced with a must win tie against East African neighbors Uganda at 6:31pm if they are to progress to the Main Cup quarters at the Dubai Sevens after suffering an embarrassing 48-5 loss against South Africa in their second group match.

Shujaa who started off the day with a 29-15 win over Canada were punished for their own mistakes despite going up first against the series defending champions with Seabelo Senatla making minced meat of the Kenyans in the rout.

Senatla dotted down thrice, with Cecil Afrika, Branco du Preez, Justin Geduld, Kwagga Smith and Rosko Specman adding one each.

Four of the eight tries were converted while Kenya’s only score from the game came off Jeff Oluoch within the first minute.

Shujaa had a perfect start to the tie with Oluoch dotting the first try of the game within the opening minute, landing in on the left after Kenya picked up well from kick off to push South Africa into their own 22.

However, a series of errors from Innocent Simiyu’s men saw Kenya lose out flat, letting the series defending champions run over them.

Dennis Ombachi failed to hold on to a pass from Oscar Ayodi and Senatla pounced, showing his killer pace to whizz away and dot down on the left.

Ayodi’s late attempt to chase him down was futile as the dreadlocked stinger was already gassed up.

Senatla struck again after the Boks picked the ball from a turnover, showing good feet to escape the tackling Kenyan hands before racing down under the posts.

Du Preez added in the extras as Boks went 12-5 up.

Another lapse from the Kenyans saw du Preez win the ball and feed compatriot Afrika who didn’t look behind steaming away to dot down.

Afrika and Senatla were to combine for the fourth try after South Africa won the ball off a line-out, Senatla offloading to Afrika who went over the chalk despite a late tackling attempt from Injera.

The holders went 22-5 up at the break.

They went on with their destructive nature in the second half, du Preez getting in a try of his own after swift movement by South Africa from the scrum.

He added in the conversion for a 29-5 lead.

Geduld, Smith and Specman then dotted down with Afrika converting two of those tries as the Boks completed the job.

Kenya had tried to dig in after the buzzer to score a consolation to at least take their tally to double figures, but they lost the ball again with Specman punishing.