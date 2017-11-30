Wenger confirms Lacazette will miss Utd tie

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 30 – Arsene Wenger confirmed Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s clash against Manchester United after picking up a groin injury in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

The French striker had given Arsenal the lead at the Emirates after just three minutes, but was substituted at half-time for Olivier Giroud.

Speaking in the press conference after full-time, Wenger admitted that Lacazette could be out for some time.

“It is an injury,” said Wenger. “It looks like a groin injury and he is certainly out on the weekend [against Manchester United]. He might be out for a while.”

News of Lacazette’s injury means Wenger will likely lean on Giroud for the clash against United.

The striker certainly made an impact when coming off the bench against Huddersfield, scoring Arsenal’s second and fifth goals of the night.

That double came either side of strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, on what turned out to be a comfortable night for the hosts.