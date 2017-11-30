Kenya Sevens, Lionesses get sponsorship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – The national sevens team has entered into a three-year partnership with Bidco Africa in a deal that was announced on Thursday at the RFUEA Ground.

Under the sponsorship deal, Shujaa will now play all the ten competitions of the 2017-2018 HSBC Sevens World Rugby Series, the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens and the 2018 Commonwealth Games, wearing the insignia of Bidco Africa on the back of their rugby shirts.

The company has also obtained the sponsorship rights for the back of the women’s national rugby sevens team shirts.

The deal also includes support for Kenya Rugby Union’s schools and club rugby development programs.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Bidco Africa Group Director Chris Diaz, said sport was a key pillar of the company’s engagement with its consumers, as it directly aligns with Bidco’s philosophy of “Happy, Healthy, Living.”

“We wish to support sports in Kenya and our men and women rugby sports teams are doing Kenya proud and we will continue to support the team for the next three years to develop rugby and encourage youngsters in schools and universities to bring out their talent in sports,” he said.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chairman Richard Omwela said; “Shujaa has grown from strength to strength and is now considered the team to beat in the World Rugby Sevens circuit. We also appreciate the support going out to the Lionesses as part of this deal.”

As part of the deal, Bidco will also support KRU in its goal of using diet and proper nutrition to optimize their players.

“If players want to be in the best possible shape to do well in rugby, then they need to get their diets right. Effective training and recovery, coupled with healthy eating, are the key ingredients to performing to your best,” Diaz stated.

Shujaa will kick off their 2017/2018 World rugby sevens campaign on Friday at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The team has been placed in the same pool as defending champions South Africa, Singapore Sevens winners Canada and Africa Sevens champions Uganda in Pool A.

The team, under the tutelage of Innocent Simiyu, finished last season’s campaign in 12th place with 63 points.

Kenya’s best performance in Dubai remains a third place finish achieved during the 2012 edition.