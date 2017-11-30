Guardiola explains change in Sterling

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 30 – Pep Guardiola believes confidence has been the key factor in Raheem Sterling’s emergence as Manchester City’s hero this season.

Sterling hit a 95th minute winner in City’s 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday, to hand Guardiola’s side a club record 12th successive Premier League triumph.

It’s far from the first time that the England international has proved to be a match-winner for City this season.

Sterling has hit late winners against Bournemouth, Feyenoord and Huddersfield, with his latest heroics prompting wild celebrations at the Etihad.

“[Raheem] is a winning player, winning games,” said Guardiola.

“Before it was not like this now he’s full of confidence.

“I spoke to him last season many times, you have to discover the pleasure for yourself to win games – to score those goals.

“The guys who score are full of joy. The goal was amazing because there’s no space.

“It was a good night, I think all the supporters create some special moments tonight and in the last second we enjoyed the situation.

“You have to celebrate it. It was a good moment in the last minute, in the locker room, all the staff so happy it makes sense to enjoy our celebration. It makes sense, our job to enjoy these sort of situations.

“I said [to the referee] I apologise because i couldn’t control it, I was so happy like all the fans and players. I ran after Raz but I’m not quick enough but we were so happy.”