Conte apologises to referee after sending off

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 30 – Antonio Conte has apologised to referee Neil Swarbrick after being sent to the stands during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea.

Conte was dismissed on the stroke of half-time at Stamford Bridge after protesting furiously in a discussion with Swarbrick over a number of contentious decisions.

The Italian felt Swansea were time-wasting when the game was still goalless, but after Chelsea sealed the three points, he expressed his remorse.

“After the game, I think it’s normal, it’s right to apologise for what happened during the game,” said Conte.

“During the game, in the first half, I saw that Swansea were wasting time. I said this a few times to the fourth official.

“At the same time, I didn’t see something change in the first half. I was frustrated for this situation. I tried to tell again, but then the referee took this decision.

“I repeat, I apologise for this. I was frustrated. For sure I made a mistake. During the game I suffer. With my players I suffer. It’s a pity.

“They are wasting time. I was a bit animated. I said this and I shout this. It was not the first time. I think for this reason the fourth official lost his patience. But I repeat, the fault was mine, not the fourth official’s. I apologise for this. I was frustrated.”

Antonio Rudiger’s first goal were sufficient against a struggling Swansea side, with the reigning Premier League champions extending their undefeated streak to six games.

Conte added: “We started this season with many problems. Now we are trying to solve these problems. I think now we are improving.

“We are trying another system of play. And I had the possibility to alternate these two systems. These are good options for me.”