Zimbabwe withdraws from CECAFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29- The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) on Wednesday afternoon announced it has withdrawn participation at this year’s CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup set to begin on December 3 in Machakos.

In a statement on its official website, ZIFA pointed out to ‘security risk posed by the volatile situation in the host country’ as its main reason for withdrawal.

“ZIFA reiterates its commitment to fulfill all future tournaments and matches, provided the environment does not in any way risk the safety of participating teams. The withdrawal from such a prestigious tournament is unfortunate for us, the team, the nation and the tournament organisers, but the association had to make the complex decision in the best interest of all involved,” the Zimbabwean association said in a statement.

Zimbabwe, alongside Libya were the two invited teams for the tournament and their withdrawal now leaves only nine teams in the competition with CECAFA member Sudan having also earlier pulled out.

The new development is rather a peculiar one from Zimbabwe, especially noting that save for a few pockets of running battles between police and opposition supporters, the country has been hugely peaceful.

But probably, the Zimbabwe Warriors might have been worried by the Local organizing Committee’s decision to move matches from Kisumu to Machakos, roughly over the same reasons despite the county government having assured of adequate security.

Group A, where hosts Kenya headlines will now have four teams from where the top two automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

The organizers are set to release fixtures before Saturday, once majority of the teams jet in.