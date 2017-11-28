Homeboyz start league with a win over Quins

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Homeboyz RFC began their Kenya Cup campaign with a 41-39 victory over Kenya Harlequin in a rescheduled match played at the RFUEA Ground on Tuesday morning.

After the obligatory minute of silence in honor of their departed players, Peter Wekesa (Homeboyz) and George Gachui (Quins), center referee Constant Cap got the game underway at 11.03am EAT.

Homeboyz withstood early pressure from Quins, Mohamed Omolo drilling home a seventh minute penalty for the 3-0 lead. They added an unconverted try four minutes later to go 8-0 up before Quins, attacking from the restart, scored an unconverted try to cut the deficit to 8-5.

The game had at this point sparked into life, both sides giving as good as they got, the deejays drawing a penalty from a Quins infringement, Omollo’s nineteenth minute penalty seeing them go 11-5 up.

Quins came back, first through Kevin Njuge’s twenty third minute penalty to make it 11-8 before going ahead when Njuge converted Erick Shikuku’s penalty after Patrice Agunda’s hard work to make it 15-11 with nine of the first half still to play.

The scores were still changing hands, Mike Wanjala slicing through the Quins defence to score under the posts, Omollo converting for 18-15 before drilling home a penalty to give them a 21-15 lead at the interval.

The second half began with the same gutso as the first, Quins showing their intent early on, Peter Misango going over the whitewash, Njuge converting for 22-21 but Homeboyz response minutes later was exciting as it was electric.

Israel Soi, receiving the ball deep in his half, raced forty or so meters upfield with ball in hand, turned Shikuku inside out before offloading to Cyprian Kutoto score the easiest of tries.

The celebrations were hardly over when Tony Mutai barged over, Njuge’s conversion seeing Quins go 29-26 up at the fiftieth minute mark.

It remained topsy turvy, the game as open as ever, Homeboyz turning defense into attack, Omollo kicking over the on rushing Quins defense before converting Kuto’s brace, 33-29 to the deejays after fifty four minutes of play.

Misango’s try off the rolling maul with seventeen minutes to play put Quins 34-33 up but the deejays were not letting go, Soi claiming Harun Lubisia’s cross kick, setting up a platform for Homeboyz to attack, Nelson Sangura with the five pointer at the corner to make it 38-34 with thirteen minutes to play.

The game remained exciting, worth the Tuesday morning sacrifice. Omollo would drill home a massive penalty with eight to play, Homeboyz going 41-34 up.

Quins elected to go for touch off a penalty and with precious little left on the clock, sought to land points on the board, which they did. Malcolm Onsando scored off the rolling maul, Njuge missing the game-levelling conversion, Constant Cap calling for full time, Homeboyz claiming the 41-39 result.

-By Kenya Cup website-