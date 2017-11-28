Fury vows to ‘be myself’ upon ring return

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 28 – Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is determined to “be myself” and avoid playing “a character” should he return to the ring.

The British boxer has been out of action for two years, with a failed drugs test in June 2016 blocking his comeback to professional boxing.

Fury, who has become well known for outspoken statements on a variety of topics, is determined to clear his name.

“Of all the things I’ve been called — a bigot, a sexist, a homophobe — I may have been those but the one thing I’m not is a drugs cheat,” the 29-year-old told IFL TV.

Fury has always insisted his positive test was due to eating uncastrated wild boar.

The British Boxing Board of Control has said the former champion, who won the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, has said there is no question of Fury being granted a licence to box until the issue is resolved.

Fury, who has said he had used recreational drugs to combat depression in 2016, turned up at a press conference dressed as Batman ahead of his win against Klitschko.

But he was adamant such stunts were now a thing of the past, saying: “This time I want to be myself, I don’t want to play a character anymore.

“I want the public to see me, the people’s champion, the happy-go-lucky Tyson Fury. Not the confident, brash character to sell tickets. If promoters can’t do their job, I’m not going to help them. I’m not going to be a performing actor.”

Fury added: “I feel I have a story to tell, a massive one. The stuff I’ve been through, depression, mental health problems. It can help and inspire others. From rags to riches to rags again.

“From 18 stone to 27. From a clean living man to drugs and alcohol and back to the heavyweight world champion again. I hope the legacy and story I leave behind will help others in the future of what to do and not to do.”

Fury, undefeated in 25 bouts, has recently thrown out challenges to several boxers including Britain’s current world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.