Kipkorir and Chepchirchir rule 2017 Stanchart Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Brimin Kipkorir and Cellestine Chepchirchir battled unfavorable chilly conditions to win this year’s men and women Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon held on Sunday in the capital city.

Kipkorir cut the tape in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds ahead of Shadrack Kiptoo who settled for runners up after crossing the line 23 seconds later while Joshua Kipkorir closed the podium in 2 hours,13 minutes and 37 seconds.

In the corresponding women’s race, Chepchirchir won the title in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 41 seconds, beating Callen Waithera who was second and Peris Kiprono who was third.

The half marathon was dominated by Felix Kibitok and Prague Marathon champion Valarie Ayabei who won the men’s and women’s title respectively.

Over 20,000 participants are pound the tarmac around Kenya’s capital for top honours in the 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km family run, and the 3km CEO challenge.

-More to follow-