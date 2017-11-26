Gor’s Shakava ruled out of CECAFA with injury

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava has been ruled out of the upcoming CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup after picking a recurring injury as the national football team Harambee Stars reported camp at Nairobi’s Utalii Hotel on Sunday.

Shakava, who was part of the squad that won a record 16th Kenyan Premier League title for Gor Mahia, has been excused from camp by head coach Paul Put who has called up Zoo Kericho defender Isaac Kipyegon to replace the lanky center-back.

Also added to the squad is his Kipyegon’s team-mate at Zoo, Nicholas Kipkirui as the team prepares to hold its first session on Monday.

Hosts Harambee Stars will take on the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda in their opening match on the December 3.

Kenya who are drawn in Pool A will then take on Tanzania, Zanzibar and guest team Libya as they hope to reclaim the title they last listed in 2013 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Pool B is headlined by defending champions Uganda who will take on Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan and guest team Zimbabwe.

Full Squad in camp

Goalkeepers

Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars) Isaac Kipyegon (Zoo Kericho)

Midfielders

Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar)

Strikers

Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar), Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho)