Lotto, DT Dobie launch one-of-a-kind promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – One Lotto winner will mark the end of this year in style, winning five cars, at least Sh2mn and so much more in Lotto prizes that will be a result of a one-year partnership between the lottery firm and automobile dealer DT Dobie.

Lotto Kenya and DT Dobie Kenya Limited on Wednesday November 23 launched the Power Drive Drawat the DT Dobie Show room along Lusaka Road, Nairobi.

Lotto, Kenya’s leading lottery firm registered as Oxygen 8 Lotto Limited, has been engaged in the business of operating lotteries under license from the BCLB, using mobile applications and platforms, giving Kenyans more than Sh1bn in prizes for the last two years it has been in operation in the country.

DT Dobbie, on the other hand, is Kenya’s leading distributor for several globally renowned car brands. Here in Kenya, DT Dobie is in the business of selling and leasing automobiles and the provision of after-sales services.

While signing the Strategic Alliance Agreement at the DT Dobie showroom in Nairobi today,the parties affirmed that the partnership will be mutually beneficial, as they have the complementary technical skills and assets and have proven sector operating experience in their respective markets.

Speaking during the launch, DT Dobie General Sales Manager, Ms. Usha Nagpal, said that DT Dobie acquired the VW franchise 3 years ago. She added that the car’s greatest differentiating factor is its durability, given the fact that it is made in Kenya for use on Kenyan roads.

The General Manager of DT Dobie, Mr. Ian Middleton welcomed the opportunity to partner with Lotto for good causes. He emphasized the originality of the VW Polo Trendline and added that all the car spare parts are locally available.

Mr. Dennis Muigai, Lotto’s Communications Director appreciated the opportunity to partner with DT Dobie. He reiterated that, the VWs won will come with 3-year warranty, comprehensive insurance for one year and a million shillings to crown it all. He echoed Lotto’s tag line,” You win, Kenya wins” as the motive behind the partnership-to support brand Kenya.

The benefits include productive marketing campaigns and communication strategy, yield from advertising and many more services as mutually agreed on by Lotto and DT Dobie.

Mr Muigai said they partnered with DT Dobie to share in the pride of having a locally produced car, adding that it meant a lot for the economic growth of this country.

The Lotto Power Drive Draw will be held on the 13th December, 2017 and will see the winner not only walk away with Sh1 million but also an extraSh1 million and five (5) brand new Kenyan-made VW Polo Trendline 1.4L from DT Dobie. The winner will also receive a fuel card worth Sh50,000 for each of the VWs won.

The launch today was presided over by senior officials from DT Dobie and Lotto, who included DT Dobie Managing Director Mr Ian Middleton, and Lotto’s Communication Director, Mr. Dennis Muigai.