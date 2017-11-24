Classic Rally Director JS Vohra dies in a road accident

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – The rallying fraternity is reeling in shock and disbelief following the death of accomplished hotelier and East Safari Classic Rally Director Jaideep Singh Vohra on Friday.

JS as he is popularly known as in rallying circles died earlier morning in a accident on the road from Amboseli to Namanga while heading towards one of the day’s section.

Following his accident Clerk of the course Richard Leeke confirmed the rally will go on as scheduled in memory of the fallen rally administrator.

The immediate former Kenya Motor Sport Federation chairman is believed to have rolled with other officials who survived the accident.

“With deep regret we announce the passing of Jaideep Singh (JS) Vohra in a road accident today,” Richard Leeke said.

“We believe that he would want the East African Safari Classic Rally to continue and we as organizers believe the 2017 event should continue in his memory. Our deep condolences to go to his family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Day 3 restarts from Ol-Tukai Lodge on Saturday and overnights at Taita Lodge.