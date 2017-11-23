Robinho sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual assault

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 23 – Brazilian footballer Robinho has reportedly been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Reports in Italy claim the former Manchester City and Real Madrid star, along with five others, was implicated for an attack on an Albanian girl in a Milan nightclub in January 2013.

The incident, which the player has insisted he played no part in, occurred when the 33-year-old was at AC Milan following his departure from the Etihad in 2010.

Marisa Alija Ramos, Robinho’s agent and lawyer, told Sportsmail: ‘With regards to the allegations surrounding Robinho, the alleged incident took place several years ago.

‘I clarify that my client has already defended himself against the charges and maintains he played no part in the incident.

‘All legal steps are already being taken in response to this decision.’

Robinho spent four years at the Serie A club and made over 100 appearances before moving to the Chinese Super League in 2015.

He currently plies his trade back in his homeland with Atletico Mineiro.

The forward sent shockwaves through the world of football when he made a sensational £32.5million deadline day move to Manchester City in September 2008.

He was the first signing of the Sheikh Mansour era at City, but he made only 53 appearances in less than 18 months in England.

Robinho burst onto the scene as a teenager at Real Madrid, where he played for three seasons before moving to the Premier League.

-By Daily Mail–