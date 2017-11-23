Kenya fall nine places in FIFA rankings to sit 111th

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – The national football team Harambee Stars slumped nine places in latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday to occupy 111th position with 300 points.

This is a huge drop for the Harambee Stars who previously held position 102 after dropping a massive 14 places in the rankings released in October.

The drop comes despite Kenya not being in action in the month of November, but took effect because other teams world wide took part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Harambee Stars had a chance of improving the rankings if they had played friendly matches in the FIFA window on November 14, but unfortunately they saw matches against Rwanda and Zambia cancelled.

-Developing story-