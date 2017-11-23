Kasait positive of a successful 2018 season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Kenya’s Lilian Kasait has showed her confidence in winning the fifth African cross-country championships 2018 in Algeria.

Kasait, who was third at this year’s World Cross Country Championships, her debut season as a senior, said the continental championships and the Commonwealth Games will be the two events she needs to focus on in 2018.

“I am happy with the way my form is picking up. Last year was not good because I missed out to claim a spot in the Kenya team to London World Championships. But am happy with the way I have started the season winning in Wareng, Eldoret,” she said Wednesday from Eldoret.

The 20-year-old hopes she will have the breath to withstand the challenge from seasoned runners like Alice Aprot, the silver medalist in World cross and Agnes Tirop.

Also angling for the Africa cross country title will be Emmanuel Kiprono, who beat Alfred Barkach to win the men’ s race at the Wareng Cross country in Eldoret last weekend.

“The first hurdle is always to make Kenya team. But I want to do well and win a major race in 2018,” said Kiprono.