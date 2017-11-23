Conte hails ‘very positive’ Chelsea display

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 23 – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was delighted after his side strolled to a 4-0 win over Qarabag in their UEFA Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday night.

The Blues were in control of proceedings from the start of the game in Baku and claimed a comfortable victory thanks to an opening goal from Eden Hazard, a brace from Willian, and a penalty from Cesc Fabregas.

Conte made a number of changes to the starting lineup from the team that beat West Brom 4-0 at the weekend. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger came into the back three for Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen, while Willian and Pedro replaced Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Italian tactician told reporters after the game, according to the Evening Standard: “Tonight was very positive. I knew very well this type of game would not be easy. Don’t forget Atletico [Madrid] are in trouble because they drew twice against Qarabag.

“We must be pleased that we reached our first target: going through to the next round of the Champions League and avoiding the Atletico game [on 5 December] being decisive for us.

“It’s a good chance to do more rotation with my players. Tonight I did many rotations and to see every single player answer very well is great for me.”

The win put Chelsea at the top of Group C, two points clear of Roma and four above Atletico Madrid with one game left before the knockout stage.