Willian on a brace as Chelsea qualify for CL last 16

Shares

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 22 – Willian scored twice and won a pair of penalties as Chelsea thrashed 10-man Qarabag 4-0 in Baku on Wednesday to secure their place in the Champions League last 16.

First-half goals from Eden Hazard and Willian put Chelsea in control, with Cesc Fabregas adding a third before Willian netted again to cap the rout and seal a top-two finish in Group C.

Share