NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov 21 – Holders Real Madrid powered into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice in a 6-0 rout of APOEL in Nicosia.

Karim Benzema also scored a brace alongside goals from Luka Modric and Nacho, although Real will advance as runners-up of Group H after Tottenham Hotspur secured top spot with a win 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund.