Pochettino pleased as Spurs finish above Real

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 22 – Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was understandably delighted to secure top spot thanks to Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min found the net at Signal-Iduna-Park to guarantee top spot in Champions League Group H, above even holding champions Real Madrid.

“I am happy for the result, to be top of the table, but we’re looking forward to playing the next game,” Pochettino said.

“The season before, we were watching the draw and we thought: ‘Oh Monaco, Leverkusen and CSKA’ and we thought we had a chance to go to the next stage,” Pochettino said.

“Then this draw we looked between us and thought: ‘OK we are going to compete and we say nothing’ – and look now we are first, top of the table.

“It was difficult because Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and APOEL are always difficult but we try to enjoy and be competitive and try to win, that was the idea in every single game.”

Pochettino also reserved some special praise for Dele Alli, who assisted both goals from an attacking midfield position behind a front two of Kane and Son.

“For me the position he played today he can play easy because of the characteristics of him,” Pochettino said. “He can play behind the striker or like a number eight because he has the quality and talent and capacity to cope with different positions, he has that.

“The performance was great. I think the whole team was very good, fantastic performance.”