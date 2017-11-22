Player’s ‘hat-trick’ after hospital dash for son’s birth

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 22 – Wigan’s Ryan Colclough had an evening to remember after scoring twice for the English League One club and then dashing to hospital to make it in time for the birth of his son.

The 22-year-old winger was instrumental in the former Premier League side’s 3-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday, finding the net in each half.

He was substituted just minutes after scoring his second goal before racing down the tunnel and dashing to the hospital, still in his full kit, where his partner was in labour with their second child.

“What a great result and team effort from all the boys! I’m so happy to mark the birth of my second son with two goals and the win he made it a hat-trick for me! Appreciate all the messages! #UpTheTics,” Colclough tweeted.

He included pictures of celebrations on the pitch and one of him holding his son, still dressed in his kit.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe shared news of the safe arrival on Twitter, posting: “Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!”

Colclough received news that his son was on his way at half-time but played on before going out in style on the hour mark after his second goal.

“At half-time we got the message that his missus’ waters had broken, his second child,” said assistant boss Leam Richardson.

“As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

“We’re all men, we’re all individuals… some of the players wouldn’t have gone… they’d be still in the dressing room now.

“Others want to get straight out to support their partner, and you respect every individual in what they want to do.”

Wigan, who won the FA Cup in 2013 and were relegated from the Premier League the same year, are second in League One, English football’s third tier.