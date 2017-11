Shares

ABUJA, Nigeria, Nov 22 – The Nigeria Football Federation will pay players and officials a total of Sh248mn ($2.4mn) as a bonus for securing qualification for the World Cup in Russia, a spokesman said Wednesday.

“The NFF have agreed to give the team $2.4 million out of the $8 million we are expecting from FIFA,” said Ademola Olajire.

The NFF have also agreed other payments and benefits to the team to avoid a pay row that marred Nigeria’s participation at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.