Ex-Nigeria skipper Yakubu calls time on his career

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 22 – Yakubu has announced his retirement from football on his 35th birthday after struggling to overcome a hamstring injury.

The former Nigeria captain, amassed 57 caps and 21 goals since his national debut 2000, making him the third highest ever international goalscorer for the Super Eagles.

And the former Maccabi Haifa, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Blackburn Rovers, Guangzhou, Al-Rayyan, Reading and Kayserispor frontman, racked up a further 252 Premier League appearances, with 95 goals.

He leaves the game having last turned out for Coventry City, who he signed for only in February.

But after managing only three appearances, Yakubu and Coventry agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News: “I would like to officially announce my retirement from professional football today.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God for the career I have had. I would like to thank the entire Nigerian Football Federation and my Nigerian national team-mates for all the memorable years I had playing for the Super Eagles.

“I would also like to thank all the football clubs I played for. The managers, all club staff, owners, fellow players and my dearest family and friends who immensely supported me throughout my career.

“When I started my career at Julius Berger in Nigeria all those years ago (1997) I could only have dreamt of the success that was to follow years after.

“Also playing in England especially helped me grow as a player and as a person so much that I am now settled here. I feel the time is right for me to now focus on the next chapter in my life.”