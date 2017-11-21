Pochettino wants Spurs to bounce back at Dortmund

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 21 – Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Arsenal by beating Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Spurs were dealt a blow at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as they lost the north London derby 2-0 to the Gunners, with goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez securing the three points for manager Arsene Wenger’s side.

Pochettino is determined to turn things around as soon as possible and is hopeful his charges can react positively by beating Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

“Now we have to keep going and get ready for Borussia Dortmund. Okay, we’re already in the next stage of the competition but we want to win and try to change the feeling we have from the weekend,” Pochettino told the club’s website.

“It’s always important to compete and to be focused on the next game and when you lose, it’s important to play as soon as possible to change that feeling.”

Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen echoed his manager’s sentiments, adding: “It’s probably good that we have a game so quickly after the derby and you can have a bit of revenge — you can show the world that you are a better than what you saw on Saturday.”