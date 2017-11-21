Malkia’s Wisa named Oct Sports Personality

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Malkia Strikers middle blocker Edith Wisa has been announced as the StarTimes Sports Personality for the month of October.

The Kenya Prisons player was outstanding during the CAVB Africa Nations Championship cum World Championship Qualifiers held in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Wisa was voted the best blocker at the same competition as Kenya finished second behind Cameroon but still qualified for the World Championship to be held in Japan next year.

The 24-year-old shook off competition from team-mate and Kenya team skipper Mercy Moim, KPA’s women’s basketball team guard Natalie Akinyi and Joyceline Jepkosgei as well as the Kabras Sugar duo of Brian Tanga and Philip Wokorach.

Moim was voted best attacker at Africa Nations Championships while Akinyi was named the Most Valuable Player and best point guard as KPA successfully defended the FIBA Zone V title in Kampala.

Jepkosgei broke her sixth world record in 2017 by smashing the women’s Half Marathon world record after clocking 1:4:51 seconds in Valencia, Spain with Tanga and Wokorach helped the team win its maiden national rugby sevens series circuit title.

“I am truly honoured to win this award and thank my coaches and team-mates for helping me in improving my game. I am surprised to be the winner, as I did not ever expect to be awarded. This is a good motivator as we prepare for the World Championship, thank you StarTimes for standing with sportsmen and women in Kenya,” Wisa said.

Wisa’s other achievements include been voted the best blocker during the continental club show in Tunisia early this year. She is also the current KVF league best blocker.

“I want to congratulate Edith Wisa for having been picked as Kenya’s best sports personality for the month of October. She has been outstanding in her exploits and for sure she deserves this special recognition,” StarTimes director of marketing and PR Japheth Akhulia noted.

The middle blocker walked away with a trophy, 42-inch StarTimes digital television set and Sh100, 000. Wisa is the fourth recipient of the monthly award after Simon Cherono, HellenObiri and Janet Okello.

The sports personality of the month awards is a partnership between pay television Company StarTimes and Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) to reward all deserving sports personalities on a monthly basis in a bid to bolster the general performance of sport in the country.

This is SJAK’s sixth partnership so far after SportPesa (Footballer of the Month Award), Tusker, Kenya Commercial Bank (Annual SJAK Sports Day), Coca Cola (Sports Day beverage partners), LG Electronics and Fidelity Insurance who are the proud sponsors of the Coach of the Month Awards).