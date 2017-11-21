Guardiola disappointed in Pulis sacking

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 21 – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping to come up against Tony Pulis again in the future after seeing him sacked by West Brom on Monday.

Pulis was relieved of his duties in the wake of Baggies’ 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Hawthorns on Saturday, which continued their poor start to the season.

The 59-year-old departs with Albion just one point above the drop zone in 17th place after winning only two of their opening 12 games in the Premier League.

Guardiola is disappointed to have lost an “amazing” adversary, but admits it’s all part and parcel of the game nowadays where results count above all else.

“First, I can say a big hug for Tony, like before with [former West Ham boss Slaven] Bilic,” the Spaniard told a news conference. “Today, it is like this.

“When I was young, they said in England they respected a lot the contracts and the managers were never sacked. Now, it is so, so difficult. Wherever, it is the same. We have to accept that, we know that.

“Everybody knows when we don’t have results… managers here can win the Premier League and months later they will be sacked. You have to work within that situation.

“I am really disappointed because I have a great relationship with Tony Pulis. Every time we went against West Brom he was an amazing man, so gentle. Always, we would drink a good red wine. Hopefully we can do it again in the future.”