AFC fan Masinde wins Sh250, 000 Dafabet jackpot bonus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – AFC Leopards fan Moses Masinde was a delighted man after scooping Sh250, 000 Dafabet jackpot bonus.

Masinde just missed the Sh20mn jackpot by three scores but said he will be contended with Sh250, 000 bonus.

Masinde an accountant by profession was on course for Sh20, 916, 717 jackpot, needing to predict 13 correct results, but fell short by three scores.

“After the tenth result came in successfully my blood started racing, but everything went wrong after I missed the last three scores,” Masinde said.

“But with Dafabet also offering a bonus, I will take it but will continue until I nail it,” Masinde, an AFC Leopards and Manchester United fan said during his unveiling.

Dafabet offers a daily Sh1.5mn Chap Chap Jackpot by placing Sh50 only, with bonuses from 9 correct predictions.