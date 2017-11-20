Salah has grown up since Chelsea spell, says Klopp

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 20 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes winger Mohamed Salah has matured nicely since his underwhelming Premier League spell at Chelsea.

Salah flattered to deceive during his time with the Blues during the 2014–15 season and was sent out on loan on three separate occasions, making only 13 Premier League appearances overall.

However, the Egyptian has hit the ground running this season and has already scored 14 goals for the Reds in all competitions, including nine in 12 top-flight games.

Klopp has been delighted with the way Salah has adjusted to life at Liverpool, but doesn’t think the 25-year-old is looking to prove something to Chelsea, who sold him to Roma in 2016.

“I don’t think it’s like this,” said Klopp, according to Goal.

“Maybe it was one reason he came back, but he’s not like ‘now I will show you the real Mo Salah’.

“He’s completely relaxed. For sure he wanted to show a little bit he’s better than that, but everyone knew it already.

“He was a kid when he came to Chelsea, and we have heard a few times that’s quite difficult, and in that time they were really successful. It was quite difficult to come through.

“A little bit less muscle, a little bit less physical, and you fly through the Premier League – not like he’s flying now – but one body check, you understand. With his body shape that’s now different.

“He’s a man now, he was a kid at Chelsea, now he’s a man. That’s good.”