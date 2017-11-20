Old Trafford must be a fortress again -Rashford

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 20 – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is determined to help Jose Mourinho’s side become as dominant as Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams.

The Red Devils made the most of their home-ground advantage on Saturday when they thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba, and Romelu Lukaku getting on the scoresheet.

Rashford believes the winning feeling has started to return to United since Mourinho’s arrival, as they claimed the Europa League and EFL Cup last season, although he admits they still have a long way to go to match the presence of Ferguson’s teams, especially at home.

“It’s definitely coming back, but where they were to where we are now, we’ve still got a long way to go because they were consecutively winning,” Rashford was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Consecutively winning is different to winning one thing or winning two things. It’s more difficult because everybody wants to beat you.

“We want to make it (Old Trafford) the fortress that it was before. I think we’re on a path back to doing that. We’ve got the right manager, we have the right staff, so it’s just about producing now on the field.

“That’s what United has always been about, so it is important for us to try and get that feeling back to Old Trafford of winning.”