Bolt enlisted to make Aussie cricketers ‘explosive’ runners

Shares

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov 20 – Australia’s cricketers have called on retired sprint king Usain Bolt to boost their running between the wickets during the Ashes Test series against England.

The Jamaican track superstar, the world record holder in the 100m and 200m and eight-time Olympic champion, is working with the Australian batsmen to improve their “explosiveness” off the mark.

“It’s all about explosiveness, and that’s one thing I’ve noticed with cricket — they don’t really have a lot of explosiveness when they’re running,” the world’s fastest man told the Herald Sun newspaper.

“They seem to always take off at a slow rate. Getting that right will definitely help people.”

Bolt, 31, who retired from athletics after August’s World Championships in London, said he was trying to increase the awareness of running while batting.

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb said Bolt’s tips were welcomed ahead of Thursday’s first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

“He was giving us a few pointers on how to get a little bit faster,” Handscomb said. “We’ll give it a crack.

“He was trying to get us nice and low in the turn and in and out. The first couple of steps are key and if we can get them right, we’ll be fast.

“Obviously he’s the fastest man ever so if we can have the title with him, that’d be cool.”

Bolt said had been busy after retirement preparing for a tilt at football, having been invited to train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s something that I want to do. I’m trying to get fit now,” he said.

“My doctor finally passed me after my hamstring problems at the world championships, so now I can start training.

“I’ve started training while I’m here and trying to get into shape before I get home and next year I’ll get a trial and we’ll take it from there.”