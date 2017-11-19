Kenya crash out of FIFA U20 WCup Qualifier

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The national women’s U-20 football team crashed out of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier in second round after succumbing to a 10-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Ghana.

After falling 5-0 in the first leg away in Cape Coast, the Junior Harambee Starlets could not even come near to overturning the heavy deficit, as they were handed a 5-1thrashing in the return leg played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

To reach the second round, Kenya had humiliated Botswana 7-1 before edging out Ethiopia 4-3 on aggregate.

Ghana are now one step to booking a slot to the global showpiece that will be hosted in France in 2018. They will face Cameroon in the third and final round while the other last qualifier will see South Africa take on Nigeria.

At the Kenyatta Stadium, Rachael Muema scored the solitary goal for Kenya in the last minute of added time.

Priscilla Adubea, who was the star for Ghana in the first leg where she scored four goals, was on a hat-trick this time to continue her prowess.

Ghana took the lead in the first minute after Anokoye took a low drive from the left flank to open the score. The visitors got their second through a free kick by Asuako Philicity in the 8th minute.

In the stroke of half time, the West Africa nation stretched the lead to 3-0 after Adubea took a long pass to slam home before netting a brace in the second half to complete her hat-trick.