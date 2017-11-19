Conte chuffed with Chelsea’s Hawthorns display

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was delighted with the performance in Saturday’s 4-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso found the net, as did Eden Hazard twice, to move above Tottenham into third place in the standings.

“We must be pleased because the performance was positive, it was very good,” Conte told Sky Sports. “From the start of the game we showed great focus and great concentration.

“Do not forget that [although] this game became easy, last season we struggled a lot in both games against West Bromwich. I have watched a lot of games of West Bromwich this season and I think they deserved more points, but today I think we outplayed West Bromwich.”

The match saw Conte tinker with his formation to play Hazard alongside Morata in a front two, to devastating effect against the Baggies.

“I would like to speak about the performance of the whole team because today we showed great compactness and great focus,” Conte added.

“But for sure, there is a good link with the two strikers, Morata and Hazard. I hope they continue in this way. If you want to do something important, it is very important to find stability and find the right balance.”