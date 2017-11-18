Winless Kenya Simbas lose to Hong Kong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The national 15s team bowed out at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament winless after losing 40-30 to hosts Hong Kong in their last match played on Saturday.

Conor Hartley’s third minute try put Hong Kong 5-0 up. Toby Fenn added a converted try four minutes later to see the hosts go 12-0 up.Roslee then added a penalty for 15-0, summing up a torrid opening quarter of an hour for the Simbas who had to deal with the ealry injury enforced loss of Peter Karia, Philip Ikambili making an early start off the replacements bench.

A Kenyan foray into HK territory saw them get a penalty,Mukidza’s with the successful goal attempt for a 15-3 score. A second Mukidza penalty brought the score to 15-6 before Lex Kalika’s converted try put HK 22-6 up.

The Simbas would get a try,Ikambili going over with Mukidza converting for 22-13, the Kenyans would end the half stronger, unable though to turn possession into points heading into half time.

A patient build up after the restar saw Sam Onsomu go over, Mukidza converting for a 22-20 score.

A Yiu Kam Shing try saw Hong Kong go 27-20 up before Vincent Mose was played in by Leo Owade to score and bring the Simbas to 27-25,two shy of Hong Kong.

Hartley landed his brace,Roslee converting o see HK go 34-25 up but Oliver Mang’eni responded straight from the restart,34-30 with little left on the clock. The hosts added a penalty to hold a seven point cushion.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-