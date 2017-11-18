Mwendwa bows to pressure to stick to 2-year-term limit

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has bowed to pressure from stakeholders and drop the proposal to increase the term limit of its president by a further four years.

This was done during the FKF Annual General Meeting in Mombasa where stakeholders had raised concerns of the proposal that if it was passed it would contravene with the Sports Act.

The Sports Act that was passed into law in 2013 clearly states that the term limit for a federation president is a two-year-team running for four years.

Had the AGM adopted the proposal, FKF President Nick Mwendwa and National Executive Committee (NEC) members could have ruled for a total 12 years were they to be re-elected to office for the next two terms.