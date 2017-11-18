Gor crowned champions as Mathare survive relegation

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Gor Mahia were officially crowned the 2017 Kenyan Premier League Champions while Mathare United survived relegation as the season concluded on Saturday.

Despite being held to a 2-2 draw at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Gor won their record 16th KPL title having accumulated 74 points, 19 above second placed Sofapaka who beat Zoo Kericho 1-0.

However, focus was at the bottom where three teams were fighting to stay in the top flight league.

With Mathare only needing a point to assure themselves a place in the 2018 season, they exactly got it after holding Posta Rangers 2-2 at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Nairobi’s Jericho estate.

Despite winning 1-0 against Bandari, Thika were officially relegated from the KPL after enjoying a 14 year stint.

Thika finished 16th with 38 points and joining them in the relegation is Western Stima who despite winning 1-0 away to Chemelil could not survive the axe.

The two sides join Muhoroni Youth in the National Super League.

Cash-Strapped Nakumatt FC who finished 15 th on 39 points will now head to the playoff against the third place finisher in the National Super League.