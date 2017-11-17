Ojee back for Simbas squad to face Hong Kong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – KCB’s Jacob Ojee returns to the starting line-up as the national 15s head coach Jerome Paarwater makes six changes for the squad that will square it out with hosts Hong Kong in the last match of the Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Sam Onsomu, Nato Simiyu, George Nyambua and David Ambunya who all came on from the bench in Kenya Simbas’ 31-10 defeat to defending champions Russia, have been handed starts alongside Ojee and Tony Onyango who were rested on Tuesday.

Eric Kerre, who has shrugged off the effects of a knock in the opening fixture against Chile to start this tie off the bench while Elkeans Musonye, who debuted against Hong Kong in August’s 19-19 draw in Nairobi also starts from the bench.

Martin Owilah, deployed at open side against Russia starts at number eight in the absence of injured Joshua Chisanga with Davis Chenge slotting into the open side flank.

Peter Kilonzo, Joshua Chisanga and Alex Olaba are rested.

Kenya will be seeking to end the Four Nations tournament on a high with at least a win against a side that they will be facing for the third time this season.

Kenya v Hong Kong squad

Tony Onyango, 14. Darwin Mukidza, 13. David Ambunya, 12. Leo Owade, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Nato Simiyu, 9. Samson Onsomu, 1. Oscar Simiyu, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Dennis Karani, 4. Wilson Kopondo (captain), 5. Oliver Mang’eni, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Davis Chenge, 8. Martin Owilah REPLACEMENTS 16. Philip Ikambili, 17. Moses Amusala, 18. Curtis Lilako, 19. Eric Kerre, 20. Elkeans Musonye, 21. Lyle Asiligwa, 22. Biko Adema, 23. Vincent Mose