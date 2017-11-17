Impala face KCB acid test in Floodies final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Hosts and defending champions Impala Saracens have been lifted by the return of Robert ‘Majei’ Aringo ahead of the mouth watering Impala Floodlit Final against KCB RFC on Saturday.

Aringo, who returns to action for the first time since the 2016 season after nursing a back injury, starts at inside-centre, coming on for Joash Ngesa who is not involved in the match alongside Ishmael Mokaya.

Impala received a quarterfinal bye before securing their final slot after eliminating Mean Machine 20-10 in the semifinals.

KCB on the other hand will be out to reclaim the title they last won in 2015 with head coach Curtis Olago making two changes from the squad that edged out Homeboyz 18-16 in the semis last weekend.

The Bankers took the more treacherous route, posting a nervy 20-14 quarterfinal win over newbies Kisii before eliminating Homeboyz.

Olago named scrum-half Michael Wanjala to start in place of Marlin Mukolwe while former Strathmore Leos winger Adrian Opondo who made his debut in the semis win over Homeboyz is un-involved with Collins Wanjala making a start.

Ahmed Shaban makes the bench after missing in cup semis. Elly Mukaizi, Rocky Aguko, Maingi Joel, Ted Dondi and McClanahan Sikuku also make the bench.

This action will be preceded by the Plate final between Kenya Harlequin, who exited the cup competition after falling 20-16 to Homeboyz in the quarters before beating Kisii 43-19 to secure a date against the Strathmore Leos.

The Leos received a bye to this final after losing 11-6 to Mean Machine in the cup quarters.

Menengai Oilers put their title on the line when they face the Catholic Monks in the universities final while Homeboyz and Mean Machine get the day’s proceedings underway when they face off in the clubs category third place playoff.

Impala Floodlit Final Order of Play

Club Final

Resolution Impala Saracens v KCB – 7.00pm

Plate Final

Kenya Harlequin v Strathmore Leos – 5.00pm

University Final

Menengai Oilers v Catholic Monks – 3.30pm

Clubs’ Third Place Playoff

Menengai Cream Homeboyz v Mean Machine – 2.00pm