South Sudanese youngster hopes to rise from Kakuma to play for Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – When one hears the name Kakuma, what comes into the mind is the Refugee Camp located in the North-western region of Kenya, however, David Majak has painted a different picture as the lanky South Sudanese youngster shone to leave a mark at the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Region Finals held at the Narok Stadium on November 5.

Majak, 18, who has grown up in Kakuma Turkana County, scored a brace to inspire his Kapenguria Heroes to a 2-0 victory over Nakuru All Stars and book a slot in the nationals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom where they will represent the Rift Region in March 2018.

His super touch, accurate passes and clinical finish left him the talk of the day at a packed Narok Stadium, attracting the eyes of scouts who attended the match. He was recognized for his effort in the two day competition where he was the top scorer with seven goals and named the Most Valuable Player.

Majak reveals the hardship that he has undergone to peruse his passion of becoming a superstar, training at the dusty murram fields in the County of Turkana and lack of facilities, but he remains focused, hoping to break through one day and play for his dream club Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

With the unfavorable hot conditions for training, Majak together with his team-mates or sometimes alone, usually trains in the evening when the weather has cooled down after being inspired to fall in love with football by his elder brother who was also a player.

-Dream to play for Gor-

His immediate wish is to play for record 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia after being attracted with K’O’galo’s style of play.

“I started my football career in Kakuma, Turkana County in 2014, I started as a goalkeeper but now I am a deadly striker and I believe I will go far. The journey has not been smooth because Turkana is a difficult place to play football because of the heat,” the striker narrated to Capital Sport.

“Sometimes we don’t go for training, we only wait for games to go and play but if you have talent you can train alone and that is if you are determined… that is what I usually do. The challenges however are the facilities. The fields are of murram so you have to play very carefully or else you will badly get injured,” he revealed.

Interestingly despite being a Tottenham diehard fan, Majak is nicknamed ‘Cazorla’ deriving from Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla.

He disclosed that his desire is to be a role model for other aspiring footballers in Turkana County who believe they cannot defy the odds and achieve their dreams.

“It’s not that our team (Kapenguria Heroes) is that good, it’s a matter of team spirit and believing in our selves. Since the days I was a goal keeper I have been admiring Gor Mahia because I like the way they play and I believe I will play for them one day. There is nothing impossible in this world,” Majak said.

“In five years from now I have faith that I will board an airplane and go play abroad. Who knows maybe I will replace Harry Kane one day… haha,” Majak with a genuine laugh underscored.

Majak underwent his Primary Education in Kakuma before enrolling at Chewoyet Boys High School where he is currently in Form Three.

He will see his dream come true to travel to London at his favourite White Hart Lane club Tottenham Hotspur, and have a chance to meet Harambee Stars captain, Victor Wanyama if his Kapenguria Heroes team emerges the champions of the boys’ Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom champions in March 2018.

The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament is aimed at identifying and developing football talent from the grass root.