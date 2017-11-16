Mururi confident of finishing third in KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – A head of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season Finale, Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Mike Mururi is determined to lead the club to their best ever performance by finishing third.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who were promoted back to the Kenyan Premier League last season, have had a commendable 2017 season and in the month of September they finished second in the standings behind champions Gor Mahia.

However, they slipped to be dislodged in the second position by Sofapaka to currently sit sixth with 49 points but Mururi, the 2014 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Coach of the Year confidently told Capital Sport they will finish with a bang.

“We started with a punch this season but we slipped a bit because of the injuries that we got. It slowed our momentum. We cannot finish second because Sofapaka are unreachable but I am sure of a third place finish,” Mururi said.

A third place finish for Homeboyz will be made possible if they win away to Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium on Saturday and hope Posta Rangers, Tusker FC and Kariobangi Sharks lose their season end matches.

“I am going to Nzoia to collect maximum points. My players have morale and I know they will score goals for me in Nzoia. I am going for nothing less than finishing third in the league this season,” the coach affirmed.

Mururi, who joined Homeboyz in 2016 from Chemelil Sugar, said after the season, he will immediately embark on building a solid team that will challenge for the KPL title in 2018.

“I will reinforce my team in pre-season since I want to go for a kill and win the league next season because it is very possible. This season has been our best. As it’s expected during the pre-season, some of the players will leave the club and that means we have to replace them.”

Homeboyz have been described as a team of meanest defence this season, with statistics showing they are the third team to concede less goals (22goals) with Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers conceding 20 goals each.

Forward Jeremiah Wanjala has been outstanding for them this season, having netted seven goals. He was recognised by being named the SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Player of the Month for September.

Homeboyz were first promoted to the top flight league in 2015 after topping the then Football Kenya Federation Division One League with 75 points, one point above second placed Posta Rangers who were also elevated to KPL.

However, Homeboyz were relegated the same season, but they bounced back immediately in 2016.