Gor’s Kerr named September best coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was on Thursday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for September at the team’s Camp Toyoyo training ground.

Kerr, who has guided K’Ogalo to the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title, was unanimously voted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after going unbeaten that month, winning four and drawing one out of five games to collect 13 points out of a possible 15 points.

Gor started the month with a 4-0 drubbing over Nzoia Sugar, then thrashed Chemelil Sugar 3-0 away before being held to a goalless draw by Thika United away at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Kerr returned to winning ways when he guided the record 16 time KPL champions to a 2-0 victory over Tusker FC, beat Sofapaka 2-1 before ending the month in style with a 3-1 win over Bandari.

Kerr was nominated alongside Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Mike Mururi but the Kogalo coach triumphed.

Upon confirming his first ever league victory, Kerr emblazoned Gor Mahia’s crest on his left leg in a permanent tattoo and reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“I’m not going anywhere. I have a commitment to Gor Mahia and my focus is on building the team for next year’s CAF Champions League and another premier league medal. We have worked hard this season and will definitely put in more effort to perform better,” Said the jubilant tactician

“It has taken combined effort from the players, staff and club officials for Gor Mahia to play how it did and we can only get better. We have identified players and areas to strengthen so we are due to sit down as a club and make decisions, the right ones for next season’s busy schedule.” He added.

Kerr has promised to wrap the league title with a good display against Sony Sugar in their last match of the season this Saturday in Kisumu. Besides playing for maximum points in that tie, Kerr wants to give the fans a good season ender.

“The Kenyan league is big and should be supported more. The league organizers and federation should do more to market the league to bring fans to stadium. It’s really disheartening to see 22 fans in the stadium and thousands of empty seats yet the football served is of high quality. Something must be done to rectify that.”

“Our last game should be thrilling and we have worked on it without any complacency of having won the title. We want to play well and win for our fans. That way lifting the title feels good. Losing a match then walking to collect winners’ medals does not feel right so we have to win that game,” He added.

The Briton, who joined Gor in mid season after Jose Marcelo ‘Zemaria’ had ditched the club, has an outstanding record with the Kenyan giant club, only losing once against Mathare United.